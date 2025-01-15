Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET), a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), hosted by Cambridge House International. The conference is scheduled for January 19-20, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been an industry pillar for over 30 years. Over 5,000 investors, 200+ mining companies, and 120 global experts come together during the two-day event, making it a key platform for networking and discussing the future of resource development. Keynote speakers include Robert Kiyosaki, Frank Giustra, Rick Rule, Ross Beaty, Adrian Day, and more.

Torr Metals is focused on advancing its diversified copper-gold project portfolio, which includes a focus on its 100% owned Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia and Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario .

Event Details:

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.

Dates: January 19-20, 2025

Complimentary Registration: www.cambridgehouse.com .

Torr Metals will provide updates on its recent exploration activities, including:

Filion Gold Project: Recently completed a 12.5 km² ground magnetic-VLF geophysical survey and surface sampling of 1,092 soils and 44 rock grabs, targeting high-priority anomalies along an underexplored 7 km gold-rich structural corridor with the potential for significant grassroots gold discoveries along the Trans-Canada Highway 11.

Kolos Copper-Gold Project: Recent exploration has focused on the newly discovered Sonic Zone, revealing high-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralization in outcrop and highlighting the potential for two significant undrilled alkalic porphyry clusters along Highway 5; with geological characteristics, grade, and scale comparable to the nearby Copper Mountain and New Afton deposits.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals, commented, "We are excited to participate in VRIC 2025 and share our recent progress with the investment community. Our projects are strategically located in prolific mining regions with excellent infrastructure, and we believe they offer significant potential for major new gold and copper discoveries."

About Torr Metals:

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, BC, is committed to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible regions across Canada. Each project benefits from excellent access to provincial and regional mining infrastructure, enabling cost-effective development and year-round exploration potential. The 240 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located in the prolific Quesnel Terrane, sits just 30 km southeast of Canada's largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley and 40 km south of Kamloops along Highway 5. The 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies in northern Ontario adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km northwest of Kapuskasing. Filion encompasses an unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade gold potential just 202 km by highway from the world-class Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome mines of the Timmins mining camp. For more information, visit Torr Metals' website or view documents on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

