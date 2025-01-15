Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes an editorial discussing JVCKenwood USA's announcement that it's partnering with Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) to offer Siyata's rugged and reliable SD7 handsets, under the Kenwood brand, to JVCKenwood USA channel partners and its business and organization critical customers.





JVCK logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/237286_jvcklogo.jpg





JVC Kenwood

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/237286_jvcimage.jpg

Key Takeaways:

JVC Kenwood is forecasting 2025 revenue of 370 billion yen, or more, approximately US$2.5 billion, based on a 150 to 1 exchange rate.

The move allows JVC Kenwood to rebrand rugged and reliable Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets, designed for enterprise and public service workers to communicate instantly over a nationwide cellular network of choice.

JVCKenwood is one of the Top 3 LMR/PTT companies in the world.

Siyata's rebranded accessories will now have access to a network of over 5,000 global distributors.

Move positions Siyata within an extensive distribution network throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia-Pacific, and China. More distribution = more global sales.

JVC Kenwood is one of the most popular consumer electronics brands.

Mark Jasin, JVCKenwood USA's Executive VP and General Manager, stated, "We are committed to providing our channel teams and end-customers with the latest advancements in communications technology. By partnering with Siyata Mobile, we can offer Kenwood dealers and their customers push-to-talk over cellular devices. These devices have been proven to enhance communications during critical situations and improve overall operations, safety and security. We are excited to collaborate with Siyata Mobile and integrate POC into our core LMR technology portfolio."

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, added, JVCKenwood is a leader in technology and communications with widespread brand recognition and a well-established distribution network of thousands of dealers across North America. Our innovative push to talk over cellular solutions are a natural fit for its leading LMR portfolio. Importantly, this collaboration enables greater reach for our devices in the U.S. and Canada and thereby broadens our opportunity to increase placements in a meaningful way."





Siyata logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/237286_siyatalogo2.jpg

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

