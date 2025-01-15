FluoGuide A/S receives approval for phase II trial in head and neck cancer

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company"), a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery, announces approval of its phase II Clinical Trial Application for FG001 in head and neck cancer (oral squamous cell carcinoma cancer).

The Phase II Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for FG001 in head and neck cancer, announced on October 7, 2024, has been granted approval under the new European process by the Dutch Central Committee on Research Involving Human Subjects and the Medical Ethical Committee of the University Medical Center Groningen.

The CTA submission followed strong clinical topline data from a proof-of-concept Phase II clinical trial of FG001 in patients with head and neck cancer. The trial evaluated surgical precision using various surgical equipment and advanced FG001 to help patients with head and neck cancer."

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO at FluoGuide states: "The approval is a significant milestone to advance FG001 helping patients with head and neck cancer. We are on track to enroll first patient in first quarter of 2025 and the key data trigger point is expected in the second half of 2025 with the interim data."

FluoGuide and Principal Investigator Prof. Dr. Max Witjes are now preparing to initiate the Phase II trial (CT-005) in head and neck cancer, which will be conduct a single center trial to:

Evaluate multiple endpoints for measuring surgical completeness with FG001 in patients with head and neck cancer

Explore different benefits of FG001 in assisting these patients

Access the use of various surgical equipment types

Enroll 25-30 patients, with enrollment starting in Q1 2025

The interim data is expected in the second half of 2025 being the data trigger point

The trial completing in H2 2026

Depending on trial data and regulatory feedback, the FluoGuide plans to conduct a multisite registration trial as the next step toward approval and commercialization.