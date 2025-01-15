Anzeige
Aker Horizons: Fixed income investor meetings - update

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons" or the "Company") on 9 January 2025 regarding fixed income investor meetings and a potential new bond issue. The Company has met a broad range of investors and experienced strong interest from the market.

The Company has received valuable feedback, which it will evaluate as part of the ongoing process to optimize the Company's overall capital structure. Accordingly, the Company will not pursue a potential bond offering at this time.

Aker Horizons has a robust liquidity position and benefits from strong support from its main shareholder and creditor Aker ASA. The Company is committed to its strategy of developing green energy and green industry.

For further information, please contact:
Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07
stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28
mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

About Aker Horizons:

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication is not an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities, or the solicitation of a proxy, in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer, sale or solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful.

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. You are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, and that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward -looking information and statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/fixed-income-investor-meetings---update,c4091958

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fixed-income-investor-meetings---update-302352166.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
