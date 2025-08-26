Das Instrument 14B0 NO0013470534 HUDDLY AS NK -,0625 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2025

The instrument 14B0 NO0013470534 HUDDLY AS NK -,0625 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2025



Das Instrument TRB US8964385046 TRINITY BIOTEC.ADR NEW A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2025

The instrument TRB US8964385046 TRINITY BIOTEC.ADR NEW A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2025



Das Instrument OND SE0009414576 ONCOPEPTIDES AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2025

The instrument OND SE0009414576 ONCOPEPTIDES AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2025



Das Instrument 7QF NO0010921232 AKER HORIZONS ASA NK 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2025

The instrument 7QF NO0010921232 AKER HORIZONS ASA NK 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2025





