Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A404JF | ISIN: US8964385046 | Ticker-Symbol: TRB
NASDAQ
25.08.25 | 22:00
1,550 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINITY BIOTECH PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINITY BIOTECH PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKER HORIZONS ASA0,139-0,43 %
HUDDLY AS0,900-2,81 %
ONCOPEPTIDES AB0,3740,00 %
TRINITY BIOTECH PLC ADR1,5500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.