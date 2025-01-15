OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), a global company in solar energy and renewable solutions, Wednesday announced that it has officially opened its new global headquarters in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.Founded in 2001 by Dr. Shawn Qu in Guelph, Canadian Solar has grown from a visionary startup to an industry giant, with approximately 20,000 employees and operations in over 20 countries.The Kitchener office underscores Canadian Solar's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and its Canadian heritage. It will serve as the company's main corporate hub, as well as the base for key subsidiaries, including e-STORAGE and its module sales and services divisions.CSIQ is currently trading at $11.60 up 0.69 percent or $0.08 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX