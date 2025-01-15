Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40L1Z | ISIN: CA3499331013 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BC0
Tradegate
15.01.25
21:58 Uhr
0,376 Euro
-0,052
-12,15 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTE GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTE GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00015.01.
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 23:38 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forte Group Holdings Inc.: Forte Group Announces Corporate Awareness Agreement

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) ("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces its engagement of a corporate awareness provider as part of its strategic efforts to enhance visibility, expand its shareholder base, and solidify its position as a pioneer in the health and wellness beverage and nutraceutical sectors.

"At Forte Group, we are driven by our mission to enhance consumer health and well-being through innovative lifestyle and wellness products," said Marcello Leone, CEO of Forte Group. "Our engagement with corporate awareness providers represents a strategic effort to amplify our visibility in the premium beverage and nutraceutical sectors. With proprietary offerings like TRACE BLACKwater and nutraceuticals, coupled with a multichannel distribution network, we aim to reach a broader audience, deliver lasting value to our shareholders, and help usher in a new era of health and wellness products."

The Company has engaged Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck") to carry out a European marketing awareness program. The scope of services includes editorial write-ups and distribution, standalone email marketing campaigns, search engine marketing, and native advertising. These initiatives are focused on disseminating editorial reports to active investors. Additionally, a specialized German social media campaign will target financial investors by distributing editorial content across relevant platforms, including d.de and others.

The engagement is for a two-month term, with a total cost of €50,000 (CAD$73,800). The principal of Aktiencheck is Stefan Lindam, located at Bahnhofstraße 6, 56470 Bad Marienberg, Germany. Contact details: Phone: +49 2661 9890020; Email: stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de.

Aktiencheck and its principals are independent and arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, no stock options have been granted to Aktiencheck. To the Company's knowledge, Aktiencheck and its principals do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Director
john@fortegroup.co
604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company's engagement with Aktiencheck and the anticipated outcomes of its European marketing awareness program, including increased visibility, shareholder base expansion, and strengthening of the Company's market position in the health and wellness beverage and nutraceutical sectors. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions as of the date of this release and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to effectively implement its marketing initiatives; changes in market demand for premium beverages and nutraceutical products; competitive pressures; economic and market conditions; regulatory compliance requirements; supply chain challenges; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with its business and operations.

SOURCE: Forte Group Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.