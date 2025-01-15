Forte Group Holdings Inc.: Forte Group Announces Corporate Awareness Agreement

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) ("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces its engagement of a corporate awareness provider as part of its strategic efforts to enhance visibility, expand its shareholder base, and solidify its position as a pioneer in the health and wellness beverage and nutraceutical sectors.

"At Forte Group, we are driven by our mission to enhance consumer health and well-being through innovative lifestyle and wellness products," said Marcello Leone, CEO of Forte Group. "Our engagement with corporate awareness providers represents a strategic effort to amplify our visibility in the premium beverage and nutraceutical sectors. With proprietary offerings like TRACE BLACKwater and nutraceuticals, coupled with a multichannel distribution network, we aim to reach a broader audience, deliver lasting value to our shareholders, and help usher in a new era of health and wellness products."

The Company has engaged Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck") to carry out a European marketing awareness program. The scope of services includes editorial write-ups and distribution, standalone email marketing campaigns, search engine marketing, and native advertising. These initiatives are focused on disseminating editorial reports to active investors. Additionally, a specialized German social media campaign will target financial investors by distributing editorial content across relevant platforms, including d.de and others.

The engagement is for a two-month term, with a total cost of €50,000 (CAD$73,800). The principal of Aktiencheck is Stefan Lindam, located at Bahnhofstraße 6, 56470 Bad Marienberg, Germany. Contact details: Phone: +49 2661 9890020; Email: stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de.

Aktiencheck and its principals are independent and arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, no stock options have been granted to Aktiencheck. To the Company's knowledge, Aktiencheck and its principals do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Director

john@fortegroup.co

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company's engagement with Aktiencheck and the anticipated outcomes of its European marketing awareness program, including increased visibility, shareholder base expansion, and strengthening of the Company's market position in the health and wellness beverage and nutraceutical sectors. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions as of the date of this release and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to effectively implement its marketing initiatives; changes in market demand for premium beverages and nutraceutical products; competitive pressures; economic and market conditions; regulatory compliance requirements; supply chain challenges; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with its business and operations.

