Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Closes Strategic Initiatives to Strengthen Financial Position

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC PINK:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z)("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces that in line with its continued efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and further to its news release dated April 8, 2025, the Company has settled debts in the total aggregate amount of $546,695 into common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company to arm's length holders at a price of $0.375 per Common Share, for a total of 1,457,852 Common Shares (the "Shares for Debt Arrangement"). All Common Shares issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Arrangement are subject to a restricted period until August 22, 2025.

None of the securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC PINK:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

info@fortegroup.co

604-569-1414

