BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, said it exceeded its adjusted EBIT guidance for the financial year 2024. This was in particular driven by strong customer growth fuelled by marketing and better sell-through. Adjusted EBIT is expected to reach around 510 million euros, above the company's current guidance of 440 million euros - 480 million euros.According to preliminary figures, gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the financial year 2024 rose by 4.5% from a year earlier to 15.3 billion euros, revenue grew by 3.9% from a year earlier to 10.5 billion euros. The capital expenditure (capex) amounted to 210 million euros for the financial year 2024.Zalando SE will publish its results for the financial year 2024 on 6 March 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX