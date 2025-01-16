WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) announced that it will accelerate the separation of its Electronics business, now targeting completion of the transaction by November 1, 2025.In addition, DuPont said it no longer intends to separate its Water business. The company evaluated all strategic alternatives and concluded the best path to generate value is for the Water business to remain in the DuPont portfolio. This also enhances DuPont's ability to continue optimizing its portfolio following the Electronics separation.DuPont reaffirmed its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial guidance for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX