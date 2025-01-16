FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, on Thursday reported a decline in sales for the fourth quarter.For the fourth quarter, the company registered sales of CHF685 million, down 1.3 percent from the same period last year. Sales in Western European markets, driven by France, the UK, and Ireland, and far Eastern markets led by China, registered a decline.Sales in Western European markets stood at CHF 67 million, down 7.3 percent from last year.For the full year, Geberit recorded sales of CHF3.085 billion, up 0.1 percent from the previous year. However, the company noted that annual sales remained practically constant compared to the previous year due to unfavorable currency developments.Looking ahead, the Group, said: 'Following the strong declines in the building construction industry since mid-2022, demand is expected to stabilize as a whole during the course of 2025.'Geberit is scheduled to release its annual report on March 6.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX