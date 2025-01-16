LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that Copper production in 2024 was 664,000 tonnes, 1% higher on a year-on-year basis. Gold production in 2024 decreased by 11% to 186,900 ounces, reflecting lower grades at Centinela Concentrates. Full year molybdenum production was 10,700 tonnes, in line with the prior year.Fourth quarter Copper production was 200,300 tonnes, 12% higher on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Gold production was 68,200 ounces, 32% higher on a quarter-on-quarter basis.The Group said, as previously announced, total full year 2025 Group copper production is expected to be between 660,000 and 700,000 tonnes, with an incremental gain in production at Centinela Concentrates.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX