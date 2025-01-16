LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L), a provider of educational and publishing services, on Thursday reported sales growth for the fourth quarter and full year.For the fourth quarter, Pearson registered a year-on-year sales growth of 3 percent, while for the full-year, sales growth stood at 2 percent.For the full year, the company projects adjusted operating profit of 595 million pounds to 600 million pounds, up around 10 percent on an underlying basis from last year, resulting in a margin of around 16.8 percent, higher than the prior year's 15.6 percent.The company will release its annual earnings report on February 28.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX