LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group (DNLM.L) issued an update on trading for the 13-week period ended 28 December 2024 and for the first half. Total sales were 894 million pounds in the first half, up 2.4%, with 1.6% sales growth delivered in the second quarter.Looking forward, Dunelm Group now expects full year gross margin to be in the upper half of its guided range of 51 - 52%. The Group still expects profit before tax to be within the range of market expectations for fiscal 2025.