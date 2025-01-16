







HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the winning of multiple prestigious awards lately, recognizing its breakthrough in AI innovation, continuous enhancement of a vast range of intelligent technologies, data analysis, large language models, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and cybersecurity capabilities, providing customized revolutionary innovative solutions for diverse industries and scenarios, and empowering enterprises to thrive in the AI+ new era. These achievements set the stage for kicking off 2025.Innovative awards from multiple technology and industry tracks include:- AI Databank won 'International Innovation Awards 2024 - Service & Solution Category' organized by Enterprise Asia- Advanced FinTech AI Competition (AFAC) 2024 - Contradiction Identification and Vulnerability Discovery in Texts- 5 awards in 'iFLYTEK Developer Competition'(1)Intelligent Extraction of Micro-needle Technology Information in Texts based on Large Language Model(2)High-precision Capture of Portrait Videos in Complex Scenarios(3)Object Detection of Vehicle Camera Images Challenge(4)Pedestrian Image Identification in Agricultural Scenario Challenge(5)Text Translation under Minimal Resources ChallengeMr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of Innovative Research & Development and Information Technology of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "We are honored to win awards in three prestigious innovation competitions in international and China markets. This not only fully affirms our 'Innovation Never Stops' motto, but also recognizes the professional expertise and excellent collaboration of our innovation and information technology teams in realizing innovative technologies and projects that continuously break through industry standards. We will continue to develop more innovative and customized solutions for customers to meet their corporate needs, enabling them with enhanced self-governance, flexibility and security, thus leading companies to thrive in the high-quality development of the 'AI+' era"Actively Enhance Diverse Intelligent Technologies to Demonstrate Innovation CapabilitiesMoving into the AI+ new era, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to fostering cutting-edge innovative technologies, including AI, big data, large language models, NLP, computer vision and cybersecurity technologies, to develop disruptive solutions that effectively support the operations and business decisions of enterprises.CITIC Telecom CPC's AI Databank received "International Innovation Awards 2024 - Service & Solution Category" organized by Enterprise Asia, in recognition of its outstanding innovation and application. This award aims to commend the innovative contributions of enterprises in the areas of services, products, processes and overall organizational development, leading revolutionary innovation, recognizing outstanding innovation and building a new business ecosystem for global enterprises. AI Databank empowers real-time data analysis, leveraging large data models at its core to refine industry-specific scenarios. It provides faster, more accurate and scientific data management and real-time reports, helping enterprises formulate effective strategies and achieve sustainable growth.In the Advanced FinTech AI Competition (AFAC) 2024, CITIC Telecom CPC team has clinched the recognition in the "Contradiction Identification and Vulnerability Discovery in Long Texts of Financial Rules" track with its "Large Model and Multi-Prompt of Text Error Detection" technology. The track requires extensive training in natural language processing for understanding, precise matching, and conflict detection, enabling it to identify relevant or conflicting content. According to the track topic, contestants have to design a universal detection model to identify text errors automatically. CITIC Telecom CPC team has compiled various Prompts according to different error types. When a text passes through each Prompt, content errors of each type will be detected, and finally found out all the content errors, covering contradictions in time, numerical values, statistics (such as finding the word "Q5 in 2024" is an incorrect quarter), detecting chronological inconsistencies (for example, timing conflicts between a project start date and its expiry date), repeated words, inconsistencies and other vulnerabilities. The team's detection technology boost the capabilities and accuracy of a company's internal AI assistant, such as detecting errors or loopholes in auto-generated content (answers, reports, etc.), and delivering customers with high-quality services.CITIC Telecom CPC's innovative solutions and technologies are honored with five awards in the iFLYTEK Developer Competition. Firstly, in the "Intelligent Extraction of Micro-needle Technology Information in Texts based on Large Language Model" track, CITIC Telecom CPC designed a fine-tuned large language model solution (Supervised Fine-tuning, LLM SFT) to perform a minor alternation of a large model based on a small amount of professional literature data, improving the model's accuracy in retrieving content related to medical micro-needle system information by 40%. Secondly, in the "Text Translation under Minimal Resources Challenge" track, CITIC Telecom CPC's two-stage translation solution uses English as a translation bridge between minority languages (such as Dutch) and Chinese to solve the problem of insufficient training data without using any existing translation techniques and models. Thirdly, in the "High-precision Capture of Portrait Videos in Complex Scenarios" track, the team performed image segmentation of low-resolution images and combined them with high-resolution images to produce high-precision captured images. Fourthly, in the "Object Detection of Vehicle Camera Images Challenge" track, CITIC Telecom CPC continues to increase data training to improve the recognition of dark light, small targets and other images (such as vehicles and pedestrians). Lastly, in the "Pedestrian Image Identification in Agricultural Scenario Challenge" track, the team enhanced agricultural scenarios data and used "ReRank" to re-arrange the matching results for better accuracy, helping managers in accessing working conditions and efficiency of agricultural workers.CITIC Telecom CPC actively encourages teams to participate in a variety of academic competitions, aiming not only to bolster foundational research and enhance teams' problem-solving capabilities using innovative technologies through comprehensive communication platforms, but also to cultivate research talent and teamwork. Diverse competition topics can further inspire teams to think outside the box, develop a range of innovative algorithms, and integrate multiple technological innovations to meet challenges. By strengthening the company's technical and data capabilities, and promoting AI deployments in industry-specific scenarios, CITIC Telecom CPC endeavors to generate business value for customers across diverse industries.Multiple AI+ Projects Lead Innovation across Diverse IndustriesCITIC Telecom CPC leverages its professional expertise and AI capabilities to address specific needs and challenges in a vast range of industries such as healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing through customized algorithms, models and innovative AI solutions for data analysis and processing. A range of award-winning AI solutions and innovative technologies has demonstrated CITIC Telecom CPC's dedication to continuous innovation. AI Databank seamlessly integrates large amounts of data from various operating systems to achieve advanced data analysis, management, modeling and real-time reporting functions. The newly-launched AI Pentest service under flagship solution TrustCSI 3.0 functions as an 24/7 automatic cybersecurity assistant in various industries, helping enterprises identify key vulnerabilities in networks and establish a robust defense against potential threats. AI Workflow facilitates a self-governance platform for official documents and workflows within enterprises, providing intellectual property, flexible and customization capabilities through automated office workflows such as conference room reservations, leave, reimbursements, business trips, overtime work, recruitment and training management etc., revolutionizing office efficiency, simplifying operations and boosting productivity.Mr. Ivan Lee added, "In welcoming 2025, we believe that these AI-driven solutions will be seamlessly integrated across diverse industries, empowering enterprises thrive in the AI+ new era, achieve operational efficiency, and foster the implementation of intelligent projects. At the forefront of innovation, our innovative research & development and information technology teams are actively pioneering ground-breaking technologies. About CITIC Telecom CPC
We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.

With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization. 