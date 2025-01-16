Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 11:18 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SINEXCEL Recognized Among Top 10 Global Energy Storage Inverter Suppliers by S&P Global

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL has been named one of the top 10 global energy storage inverter suppliers by S&P Global Commodity Insights, a renowned provider of independent research and market analysis. This prestigious recognition underscores SINEXCEL's exceptional product performance and competitive edge in the energy storage sector.

SINEXCEL Recognized Among Top 10 Global Energy Storage Inverter Suppliers by S&P Global

S&P Global Commodity Insights business spans multiple industries, including energy, chemicals, and metals. SINEXCEL's inclusion in this exclusive list reflects its profound expertise in energy storage technology and its growing influence in the global market. As the world increasingly embraces green energy, energy storage has become essential for enhancing power system reliability, optimizing energy use, and supporting renewable energy integration.

Since launching its Energy Storage Micro-grid System product line in 2011, SINEXCEL has focused on delivering modular, reliable, and scalable energy storage solutions. With over 12 GW of installed capacity globally, SINEXCEL supports more than 600 partners across over 60 countries spanning six continents. These achievements highlight the company's commitment to sustainable energy and its dedication to paving the way for clean energy advancements.

In 2024, SINEXCEL continues to innovate by launching the PWS1-160M-H-EX/NA energy storage inverter to meet the diverse needs of the commercial and industrial sectors. This versatile inverter supports multiple voltage specifications and grid standards, ensuring its adaptability in North America, Europe, Australia, and regions of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. With an IP65-rated enclosure, it is built to perform reliably in extreme weather conditions.

PWS1-160M-H-EX/NA Energy Storage Inverter

Looking ahead, SINEXCEL is dedicated to promoting innovation, expanding its product portfolio, and broadening its global presence. The company will continue to develop advanced modular energy storage solutions, foster strategic partnerships, and deliver value to customers, shaping a sustainable energy landscape.

About SINEXCEL

Established in 2007, SINEXCEL has been a leading service provider in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. As a trusted partner of industry giants like Shell and BP, SINEXCEL is well-positioned for continued global success, driving energy freedom and cultivating a cleaner, greener future.

Media Contact
Melody Yu, Marketing Manager
melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599530/SINEXCEL_Recognized_Among_Top_10_Global_Energy_Storage_Inverter_Suppliers.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599531/PWS1_160M_H_EX_NA_Energy_Storage_Inverter.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-recognized-among-top-10-global-energy-storage-inverter-suppliers-by-sp-global-302353054.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
