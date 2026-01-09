Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 21:54 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Piramal Pharma Limited: Piramal Pharma Achieves Notable Score Increase on 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

  • The S&P Global CSA is an annual test that evaluates the sustainability practices of thousands of companies; it is one of the most respected global sustainability benchmarking frameworks.
  • Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), which encompasses, inter alia, both Piramal Pharma Solutions - a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) - and Piramal Critical Care, earned a 63 on the 2025 S&P Global CSA, placing the Company in the 91st percentile within the pharmaceutical industry.
  • This score represents a 15% year-over-year improvement.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL proudly announces it has achieved an impressive score of 63 on the 2025 S&P Global CSA. This marks a substantial 15% improvement over last year's score of 55, reflecting the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible operations.

Digwal (Installation of Rooftop Solar System): A 240 kWp rooftop solar system was installed in April 2024 to support on-site renewable energy generation. In FY2025, the system generated approximately 607 GJ of renewable power, contributing to a reduction of 123 tCO2e emissions. This initiative strengthens our efforts to expand clean energy use within our operations.

The S&P Global CSA is a prestigious annual evaluation that assesses the sustainability performance of thousands of companies across various industries, analyzing them on criteria like environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, governance maturity, and long-term value creation. As one of the world's most extensive sustainability evaluation tools, the S&P Global CSA has become a leading corporate sustainability database, helping organizations benchmark their performance against competitors and identify potential risks and opportunities. A higher score can also enhance the confidence of an organization's clientele and improve their standing with global investors.

PPL's exceptional progress this year is a testament to its commitment to sustainable practices. Central to this success is the Company's four-pillared sustainability approach, which integrates ESG principles into every business operation. These pillars include Business Resilience, Quality & Excellence, Responsible Operations, and Stakeholder Centricity. By enhancing its performance in these critical areas, the Company reinforces its dedication to responsible, compliant operations that benefit its partners, patients, and the planet.

"Our progress on the S&P Global CSA underscores our unwavering dedication to responsible operations and sustainable growth," added Peter DeYoung, CEO Piramal Global Pharma. "As we continue to expand, we remain committed to excellence in every aspect of our work, ensuring our work contributes to a healthier future for all."

Leveraging the momentum and insights gained from the CSA, PPL is poised to further enhance its sustainability efforts and continue helping its partners drive positive change.

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858521/Digwal_Installation_of_Rooftop_Solar_System.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/5710741/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piramal-pharma-achieves-notable-score-increase-on-2025-sp-global-corporate-sustainability-assessment-csa-302657638.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
