Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the beginning of its 2025 drilling program at the Delta-1 Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

This initial phase of drilling will consist of approximately 10,000 metres and will focus entirely on the Eureka Gold Deposit and adjacent targets. The primary objectives of the drilling are to significantly expand the gold inventory at Eureka, to improve the understanding of the controls on the gold mineralization and refine the geometry of the deposit. Additionally, new targets in the immediate vicinity of the deposit will be tested.

Exploration targets in the immediate area of the deposits were defined through till geochemistry and whole rock geochemistry from surface samples. Geophysical Induced Polarization (IP) surveys are currently underway to further refine these targets.

Andre Tessier, President and CEO of Delta Resources stated: "With an enhanced understanding of the geometry of the Eureka Gold Deposit, Delta is excited to begin the first phase of its 2025 drilling program. The entire team is eager to get started to show how large Eureka can really be."

Delta's 2025 exploration program, including this first phase of drilling, are fully funded.

Delta has completed a total of 115 drill holes to date, totaling approximately 36,000 metres at the Delta-1 Gold project which include the exploration drill holes that preceded the discovery of the Eureka Gold Deposit. Gold mineralization has now been intersected on strike for over 2.5 kilometres, from surface to 300 metres vertical depth, and with a true width of up to 150 metres.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration of Delta Resources Limited, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, and will be supervising the drilling program. Mr. Boudreau has reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

Ontario Junior Exploration Program

Delta Resources would like to acknowledge the financial support provided by the Ontario Government through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP"). Delta will be receiving up to $200,000 upon completion of its exploration program at Delta-1 in February 2025.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company has discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 308 square kilometres, where Delta has identified multiple poorly explored corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone.

