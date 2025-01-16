CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Thursday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter soared to $6.40 billion or $0.82 per share from $2.84 billion or $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The provision for credit losses was $1.45 billion, compared to $1.10 billion last year.Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 15 percent to $25.35 billion from $21.96 billion in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street expected revenues of $25.13 billion for the quarter.Net interest income was $14.36 billion, up 3 percent from $13.95 billion last year, driven primarily by Global Markets activity, fixed-rate asset repricing and loan growth, partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates.Non-interest income increased to $10.99 billion from $8.01 billion last year. Noninterest expense decreased 5 percent to $16.79 billion from last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX