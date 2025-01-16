Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports on the remainder of the15 holes completed in the 2024 exploration season. The program consisted of 2639m drill program completed on the Nobody Knows # 2 zone. The zone is part of a project consisting of 59 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling in excess of 24,000 hectares. All 59 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.

Mineralization is dominated by bornite, chalcocite and malachite with lesser covellite and chalcopyrite and little to no pyrite. These sulphides constitute from trace to 5% of the rock forming grains, small blebs and veinlets which show strong association with silicification and shearing. Mineralization occurs in weakly sheared andesitic rocks as coarse blebs, as coarse bornite along the contact of narrow quartz veins, as well as crushed sulphide grains in fault zones and coarse blebs in dacitic/ rocks. This mineralization does not contain any appreciable gold but is enriched in silver fitting the model of a red bed type copper-silver mineralized system.

The 2 panels of holes completed were designed to aid in identifying the following:

Cross-cutting and number of post mineral diabase dykes.

Cross-cutting and number of post mineral andesite dykes.

Determining the number of mineralized horizons.

Identifying off setting faults.

Determining strike and dip of the mineralization.

The designed holes were successful in indicating 2 and sometimes 3 different bornite, minor chalcocite and occasionally chalcopyrite bearing horizons, along the contacts of andesitic sills. Strong mineralization was noted in horizons over 4 m wide separated by weaker mineralized zones. The drilling successfully indicated strong mineralization to at least 100 m of depth.

Assay results for the holes are shown below with only results > 1% copper reported:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) g/t

Ag %

Cu NK-24-01** 66.16 66.77 0.61 72.59 1.64 and 71.83 73.48 1.65 20.97 1.61 NK-24-02** 40.98 42.68 1.71 81.87 1.61 and 52.84 54.57 1.71 12.39 1.52 and 68.60 70.12 1.55 11.1 1.55 NK-24-03** 44.36 44.97 0.61 54.42 3.41 and 50.82 52.38 1.55 18.41 2.26 and 56.92 58.54 1.62 17.81 2.12 and 64.94 76.92 11.98 10.36 1.25 NK-24-04 40.21 42.80 2.59 15.63 1.42 and 61.59 65.18 3.59 9.80 1.24 and 69.66 76.13 6.46 9.65 1.0 NK-24-05 58.23 60.98 2.74 1.25 1.29 NK-24-07 36.74 37.65 0.91 2.37 1.07 NK-24-09 67.84 69.21 1.37 11.32 1.05 NK-24-10 89.02 90.55 1.52 10.16 1.12 NK-24-13 77.80 79.88 2.07 43.48 3.18

** Previously reported October 24 2024

It should be noted that the higher-grade values above occur within much thicker copper-silver intersections. In DDH-NK-24-03, the above 1% intervals occur within a section of 34.23m grading 0.93% Cu and 8.46 g/t Ag. In DDH-NK-24-04, the > 1% copper values occur in an intersection grading 47.6m of 0.47% Cu and 5.33 g/t Ag.

Plans for 2025 include an airborne survey to identify anomalies on strike with the 2023-2024 drilled section.

Samples were sent to MSA Labs in Terrace for sample preparation and then for analysis in their Langley BC facilities.

The Company has cancelled the December 17 2024 private placement for $125,000.00.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

