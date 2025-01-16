Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading 4G/5G IoT semiconductor company, today announced its partnership with GearTrack, an end-to-end intelligent supply chain management solution that works with shippers to monitor and protect their most critical assets. GearTrack has chosen to integrate the Sequans Monarch® 2 GM02S LTE-M /NB-IoT module into its solution, setting a new benchmark in critical industrial asset tracking and delivering unprecedented efficiency for high-value asset management.

"Sequans' Monarch module is a game-changer for us," said Peyton Riley, CTO of GearTrack. "Its superior connectivity and power efficiency enable us to offer GearTrack as a solution that not only meets but exceeds our customers' expectations, providing rapid ROI and driving innovation in asset management."

GearTrack's solution is transforming how businesses track and optimize components, parts, and finished goods across their supply chains. Equipped to operate both indoors and in rugged outdoor environments, GearTrack harnesses real-time data insights that simplify resource allocation, alleviate operational bottlenecks, and improve decision-making processes. By seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), and manufacturing execution systems (MES), GearTrack empowers manufacturers with a comprehensive view of their assets, promoting streamlined and agile operations.

"Our Monarch module was engineered for excellence in low-power LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology that ensures seamless, energy-efficient connectivity. We're excited to support GearTrack in providing a robust, easy-to-implement solution for critical industrial assets."

Built to thrive under industrial stress, GearTrack's IP67-rated sensors withstand harsh environments. This innovation is pivotal in addressing the demands of manufacturers who require reliable, high-performance asset-tracking solutions. GearTrack's easy-to-implement sensors collect data, while its platform delivers customizable alerts and real-time insights tailored to each customer's operational needs, to enable better resource allocation and reduce operational bottlenecks with customizable features and alerts.

GearTrack and Sequans partnership embodies a shared vision of innovation and operational excellence. Their combination of expertise in IoT solutions and advanced connectivity technology is already transforming how businesses approach logistics and asset management.

##

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specialized in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. To learn more, please visit Sequans.com

About GearTrack

GearTrack is an end-to-end IoT-powered supply chain solution designed to track, monitor, and protect high-value and condition-sensitive assets in real-time. With over 1 million proprietary sensors manufactured, GearTrack is trusted by industries from construction to pharmaceuticals. Their platform is designed to provide asset-level tracking, alerting shippers to potential risks before they cause costly damage or delays. GearTrack helps companies stay ahead of problems, reduce downtime, and ensure on-time, in-full deliveries. To learn more, please visit GearTrack.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237414

SOURCE: Sequans Communications