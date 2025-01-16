Street Fighter League also earns the eSports Competition of the year 2024, contributing to the development of the esports industry

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Street Fighter 6 won the eSports Game of the year 2024 award, and Street Fighter League won the eSports Competition of the year 2024 award at the JAPAN eSPORTS AWARDS 2024 held on January 15.

Marking the show's second year, the JAPAN eSPORTS AWARDS 2024 (hosted by the Japan esports Union and Yokohama City) is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates the achievements and contributions of the players, teams, companies, organizations, and individuals that support the esports industry. This year, Street Fighter 6 was recognized for its innovative user expansion strategies, including new control modes, as well as its thrilling competitive scene that captivated scores of teams and players, earning it the eSports Game of the year 2024 award. The game has garnered significant attention and interest through continuous content updates, such as the introduction of additional characters from popular fighting games and extensive collaborations, helping to fuel cumulative sales of 4.1 million* units.

Additionally, the Street Fighter League, Japan's premier official team league, was awarded eSports Competition of the year 2024 for its stable tournament operations and high-quality broadcasts that inspired and excited viewers. Looking ahead, the Street Fighter League: World Championship 2024 world finals event will be held at Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena, on March 9, 2025, bringing together the champion teams from the Japanese, U.S., and European leagues. This event marks the first time in approximately 30 years that a competition featuring the Street Fighter series will be held at this venue. The event will also take place on the final day of Capcom Cup 11, the championship tournament of the Capcom Pro Tour 2024 worldwide tournament series. Capcom looks to continue working to vitalize the global esports market while also further promoting esports in Japan.

Capcom is committed to promoting industry development through building a structure aimed at expanding the esports ecosystem so that fans and competitors alike can enjoy the thrill of competition.

