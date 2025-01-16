New partnership enables Qlik to reach tens of thousands of partners through TD SYNNEX's extensive ecosystem, accelerating enterprise AI adoption with trusted data solutions

Qlik, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will enable Qlik to scale its solutions for AI-driven data integration and analytics across North America and Europe, empowering a broader network of partners to accelerate their customers' AI adoption journeys.

"Expanding our reach through TD SYNNEX allows us to deliver Qlik's industry-leading data and analytics solutions to a vast ecosystem of partners," said David Zember, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "With this collaboration, we're enabling businesses to turn data into real business outcomes through the most trusted channel networks in the industry."

Through this partnership, Qlik and TD SYNNEX will bring significant benefits to resellers and their customers:

Broadened Partner Access : Reach tens of thousands of non-managed partners in North America and Europe, complementing Qlik's existing network of 300 managed partners worldwide.

: Reach tens of thousands of non-managed partners in North America and Europe, complementing Qlik's existing network of 300 managed partners worldwide. Seamless Integration : Leverage TD SYNNEX's diverse portfolio of technology vendors to offer multi-vendor solutions that align with business needs.

: Leverage TD SYNNEX's diverse portfolio of technology vendors to offer multi-vendor solutions that align with business needs. Comprehensive Enablement : Provide robust co-marketing programs, training, and demand generation campaigns to accelerate reseller onboarding and success.

: Provide robust co-marketing programs, training, and demand generation campaigns to accelerate reseller onboarding and success. End-to-End Solutions: Distribute Qlik's full suite of data integration, data quality, analytics, and AI tools.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, SVP of New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "By adding Qlik's trusted data and AI solutions to our comprehensive portfolio, we are empowering our partners to innovate, grow, and do great things with technology."

TD SYNNEX will focus on scaling Qlik's solutions to non-managed partners in mature markets, enabling businesses to:

Establish Trusted Data Foundations : Leverage Qlik Talend Cloud to create AI-ready datasets with built-in data integration, quality, and governance capabilities.

: Leverage Qlik Talend Cloud to create AI-ready datasets with built-in data integration, quality, and governance capabilities. Ensure Data Integrity for AI : Utilize the Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI to assess and enhance data reliability, ensuring accuracy and transparency in AI-driven projects.

: Utilize the Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI to assess and enhance data reliability, ensuring accuracy and transparency in AI-driven projects. Unlock Insights From Unstructured Data: Deploy Qlik Answers to transform unstructured information into actionable insights with explainability and integration into workflows.

With TD SYNNEX's robust reseller network and operational scale, Qlik can drive broader adoption of its solutions, ensuring businesses across North America and Europe achieve measurable outcomes from their AI and analytics investments.

Discover how Qlik's partnership with TD SYNNEX can empower your business to accelerate AI adoption and unlock the full potential of your data. Visit www.qlik.com and www.tdsynnex.com for more information.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

2025 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116381098/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884