Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPPV | ISIN: US69121K1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 1D6
Tradegate
16.01.25
11:38 Uhr
14,424 Euro
-0,072
-0,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40414,47816:40
14,40414,47616:40
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 14:30 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC or the "Company") today announced preliminary financial results and provided a portfolio update for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company has elected to provide these results in connection with the closing of the merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III ("OBDE") on January 13, 2025.

"OBDC's and OBDE's standalone fourth quarter performance reflects the consistent strength of our portfolios and positive momentum heading into 2025," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of OBDC. "The successful closing of the merger subsequent to quarter end further improves our ability to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to all shareholders. The increased scale of the combined company positions OBDC to enhance its liquidity profile, achieve lower costs of financing and generate immediate operational efficiencies."

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Actual (unaudited)
OBDC

Actual (unaudited)
OBDE

Total investment income per share

$ 1.01

$ 1.05

Net investment income per share

$ 0.47

$ 0.43

Net realized/unrealized gain/(loss) per share

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

Earnings gain/(loss) per share

$ 0.39

$ 0.35

Return on equity1

12.3 %

11.3 %


As of December 31, 2024

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Actual (unaudited)
OBDC

Actual (unaudited)
OBDE

Pro forma
(unaudited) OBDC

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 514

$ 210

$ 725

Total assets

$ 13,852

$ 4,485

$ 18,337

Total outstanding debt

$ 7,579

$ 2,503

$ 10,082

Total committed debt

$ 10,271

$ 3,102

$ 13,373

Total net assets

$ 5,953

$ 1,839

$ 7,792

Net asset value per share

$ 15.26

$ 14.91

$ 15.26

Net debt-to-equity

1.19x

1.25x

1.20x





Funding mix (on a committed basis):




Revolving credit facility

29.1 %

22.6 %

27.6 %

CLO

21.5 %

8.4 %

18.5 %

SPV facility

2.9 %

42.7 %

12.2 %

Unsecured notes

46.5 %

26.3 %

41.8 %

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS


As of December 31, 2024

At fair value unless otherwise noted

($ in millions)

Actual (unaudited)
OBDC


Actual (unaudited)
OBDE


Pro forma
(unaudited) OBDC

Total investments

$ 13,195


$ 4,223


$ 17,417

Top 15 investments

32 %


28 %


29 %

Top 25 investments

44 %


41 %


40 %

Number of portfolio companies

227


189


236

Average position size

0.4 %


0.5 %


0.4 %







Asset class:






First lien senior secured debt investments

75.6 %


85.2 %


77.9 %

Second lien senior secured debt investments

5.4 %


4.5 %


5.2 %

Unsecured debt investments

2.3 %


1.6 %


2.1 %

Preferred equity investments

2.8 %


3.2 %


2.9 %

Common equity investments

11.7 %


5.4 %


10.2 %

Joint ventures

2.2 %


0.1 %


1.7 %







Industry diversification:






Internet software and services

10.5 %


12.8 %


11.1 %

Insurance

7.6 %


10.8 %


8.3 %

Food and beverage

7.3 %


5.5 %


6.8 %

Healthcare providers and services

6.3 %


8.4 %


6.8 %

Healthcare technology

6.2 %


7.3 %


6.5 %

Asset based lending and fund finance

5.9 %


1.0 %


4.7 %

Manufacturing

5.9 %


3.3 %


5.2 %

Business services

4.7 %


7.1 %


5.3 %

Buildings and real estate

3.9 %


3.3 %


3.8 %

Consumer products

3.6 %


2.8 %


3.4 %

Other industries

38.1 %


37.7 %


38.0 %







Non-accruals as a percentage of total investments

0.4 %


0.1 %


0.3 %

Internal 1- and 2-rated investments

90.3 %


92.6 %


90.8 %

1. Annualized Q4 2024 net investment income per share divided by average beginning and ending period net asset value per share.

DISCLAIMERS

The preliminary financial estimates provided herein have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. Neither KPMG LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, nor any other independent accountants, have audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial data.

These estimates are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures and are not a comprehensive statement of our financial results as of December 31, 2024. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of the period and the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments which may arise between now and the time that the Company's financial results are finalized.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2024, on a pro forma combined basis with OBDE, OBDC had investments in 236 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $17.4 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:
BDC Investor Relations
Michael Mosticchio
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.