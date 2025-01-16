WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, Thursday announced, that it has been awarded a $529 million contract to supply the Netherlands with a Patriot air and missile defense system fire unit and associated equipment.The deal supports the replenishment of a fire unit previously donated by the Netherlands to Ukraine, the company added.The contract, structured as a direct commercial sale, includes a single fire unit equipped with a radar, launchers, command and control stations, and additional support equipment.RTX is currently trading at $119.31, up 0.18 percent or $0.20 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX