Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. (YPF Luz) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) announced today the signing of a strategic agreement to jointly move forward with the study and development of a significant electrical interconnection project aimed to supply clean and efficient electricity in the Argentine Puna region.

This agreement marks an important milestone, as it is the first time that two major electricity generation companies will jointly evaluate the technical and regulatory aspects necessary to carry out a large-scale electrical infrastructure project that will provide a comprehensive electricity supply solution, with a particular focus on the development of the mining industry.

The project will connect the mining sector and local communities in the Pastos Grandes and Hombre Muerto salt flats, located in the provinces of Salta and Catamarca, to the Argentine Interconnection System. It also includes a potential expansion to the Carachi Pampa salt flat in Catamarca. This joint effort would involve an investment ranging from $250 million to $400 million, depending on the final scope of the project. The development under evaluation includes the construction of approximately 140 km of electric power transmission line, which could potentially be extended up to 350 km. The line will optimize resources and capabilities to provide efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

"As we stated earlier this month when announcing the signing of the collaboration agreement with the IFC, we are convinced that the development of mining in northwestern Argentina is crucial and strategic for the country's economic growth, especially in the context of an international market that increasingly demands critical minerals essential for the energy transition. Together with YPF Luz, this statement gains even more strength and reaffirms our belief that this project addresses the needs of mining companies to improve their competitiveness through reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions," said Fernando Bonnet, CEO of Central Puerto.

For his part, Martín Mandarano, CEO of YPF Luz, emphasized: "Argentina has a historic opportunity to position itself as a world leader in copper and lithium supply. At YPF Luz, we are committed to providing comprehensive energy solutions that facilitate this goal. This strategic agreement with Central Puerto not only underscores our capacity to develop large-scale energy infrastructure but also our vision of working collaboratively with various sector stakeholders. Together, we will drive the infrastructure needed for mining projects, with significant benefits for the country, provinces, and local communities."

