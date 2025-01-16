Claranova's FY24 results confirmed that, despite flat revenue, adjusted EBITDA improved significantly, increasing 41% y-o-y and driving the margin up 2.9pp to 9.3%. The company unveiled the outcome of its recent strategic review, introducing the One Claranova strategy. By bringing the two core businesses more closely together and selling myDevices, Claranova is aiming to drive profitable growth that could expand margins to 13-15% by FY27. Evidence of progress towards these targets and reduced gearing will be the key factors to close the valuation discount.

