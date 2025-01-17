Allianz has demonstrated remarkable market strength with its latest quarterly results, showcasing substantial growth across key financial metrics. The insurance giant reported an impressive 65% surge in revenue, reaching €42.80 billion in the most recent quarter. Earnings per share climbed significantly to €6.54, marking a notable increase from €5.12 in the previous year's comparable period. The company's stock has exhibited robust performance on the XETRA exchange, trading near its 52-week high at approximately €303, representing a significant recovery of over 20% from its August 2024 low of €238.30. Trading volume remains robust, with nearly 379,000 shares changing hands, indicating strong market interest.

Analyst Outlook and Dividend Prospects

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Allianz's future trajectory, establishing an average price target of €320.29. The company's dividend outlook further reinforces investor confidence, with analysts projecting an increase in per-share dividend payments to €15.11, up from the previous year's €13.80. This anticipated dividend growth underscores the company's sustained earning power and attractive market position.

