LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) have been in discussions to combine their businesses, a move that, if successful, would result in the largest-ever mining merger and create a powerhouse to compete with BHP Group, bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.Recently, Rio and Glencore have engaged in preliminary talks about the potential merger. However, it's currently unclear whether these discussions are still ongoing, according to the report.