WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TCL Electronics announced that it has strengthened its partnership with Google TV. In 2025, TCL will launch all-new Google TVs featuring Gemini capabilities.With the Gemini model and new hardware capabilities, the next generation of Google TVs will provide an enhanced entertainment experience and transform how users interact with their TVs, turning them into dynamic hubs for managing smart homes, TCL said.For instance, proximity sensors and the Gemini model will allow TV to switch from displaying ambient imagery to presenting a personalized information overview as soon as the customer enter the room. The overview will include the weather, the latest news headlines, and even family calendars. The upgraded voice assistant, featuring Gemini capabilities, will understand more natural language and provide more complex answers, making smart home control more efficient. Many new TVs will also feature built-in far-field microphones, enabling hands-free voice controls from anywhere in the room, without the need for a remote.The company noted that the next-gen Google TVs, equipped with Gemini capabilities, will be available starting in 2025, with new features being rolled out throughout the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX