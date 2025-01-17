LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) issued a trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2024. The Group expects first half adjusted operating profit approximately 8% ahead of the same period last year on a constant currency basis. Group revenue was 2.9% higher than the prior year period on a constant currency basis, with volumes up 5.9%. The Group expects full year adjusted operating profit to be in line with internal expectations.The Board plans to re-instate annual dividends in relation to the current financial year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX