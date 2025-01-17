WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gulf Data Hub or GDH, a UAE-based data center platform, announced Friday that funds affiliated with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a leading global investment firm, will acquire a significant stake in GDH. This investment will be made through KKR's Global Infrastructure strategy.Post transaction, KKR and GDH will commit to support over $5 billion of total investment to build-out data center capacity, supporting the significant rise in hyperscale demand, AI and digital-focused national priorities across the Gulf countries.Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dubai, GDH is an independent carrier and vendor neutral data center platforms in the Middle East.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX