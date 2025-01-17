RJD Green, Inc. Timely Filed Q1 Quarterly Report on OTC Markets; Reflecting Three Month Revenue of $1,334,355 and $214,253 EBITDA as of November 30, 2024

RJD Green Inc. (OTC PINK:RJDG), is a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring and managing assets, while actively exploring potential acquisitions within the medical management services and introducing additional products and services in our Silex Holdings Division. RJDG announced the results of its Quarterly Report for Q1 Ended, November 30, 2024.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said: "Our results reflect that as of November 30, 2024, for the first quarter of 2025, we are on course for over $6,000,000 in annual revenue prior to the expected additional revenue growth from additional products and services. Through Quarter One, revenue is $1,334,355 with EBITDA OF $214,253, assets are $2,677,774 with current assets of $2,2,53,933, and no long-term liabilities and $289,223 in current liabilities.

We are focused on finding ways to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value fully. RJDG is currently actively engaged in acquisition efforts that are symmetrical with our current operations in the IOSoft Services Division, which provides management and technical products for the healthcare sector.

The Silex Holding Division has aggressively entered into the marketing of additional products complementing our current primary focus on cabinetry and stone products such as counter tops. The products include commercial and residential doors, trim and molding, hardware, and fireplace units.

Our markets include commercial projects and multifamily housing in a four-state regional market, while covering most of the state of Oklahoma for home builders, remodel companies, and retail clients. We look forward to seeing the fruit of our efforts in the 2025 fiscal year, as we currently have over $1,600,000 in backlog.

Additionally, Silex Holdings purchased state-of-the-art stone fabrication assets with the expectation of launching a new division in the fourth quarter of 2024.The equipment purchase was closed with internal capital and no debt. Unfortunately, the operating agreement between the two companies has lingered with the launch of the new unit now targeted for February 20th at this time.

To our valued shareholders, we will continue to execute the business model to create substantive growth through acquiring assets and small-cap acquisitions that meet our criteria."

