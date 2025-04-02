RJD Green, Inc.: RJD Green Inc. Updates the Launch of the New Division - JSI Products

RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK:RJDG) has launched the new division, JSI Products. The focus of the division is to research and fully implement new synergistic products and services for Silex Holdings, as well as increase regional markets and sales.

JSI Products has completed its initial launch that included completing the first stage of research and introduction of additional product profit opportunities that have brought forward with minimal additional expense. Sales are being created utilizing current sales staff and marketing efforts, our current showroom locations, and require minimal launch expense or inventory.

The first operations that are going forward are sectors in which the company already has long-term experience:

• Cabinetry

This product & service is being enlarged to include multiple manufactured cabinetry products offering multiple choices for the retail and residential customer, along with more options for competitively priced products for the multi-family markets and in-stock needs for the property management sector. Marketing will be in a four-state region for product and installation sales.

• Solid Surface Products

Solid Surface materials are ideal for multiple commercial sectors that we currently sell stone products. The sectors include medical, hospitality, and any facility that has ongoing public traffic.

Solid Surface advantages that are creating demand and growth include sustainable cleanliness from antibacterial properties and microbial resistance, durability for long-term usage, ease of maintenance, inviting designs, environmental and sustainability benefits.

• Doors and trim products have initiated commercial project sales and contracts, while the hardware and fireplace products are still in the introductory stage.

Ron Brewer, CEO stated.

"The expansion of products utilizing current stores and sales staff, is already creating additional revenues and assists in creating a larger "package" of products that are attractive to the commercial contracting market, and also to the remodeling contactor. The larger representation of products has allowed us to more aggressively market the current four-state region for growth and bring forward regional sales representation while creating greater sales opportunities in our existing showrooms."

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the box store and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone counter tops, cabinets and related products for residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

