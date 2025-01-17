LONDON (dpa-AFX) - D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS), an e-commerce technology platform in Turkiye, doing business as Hepsiburada and Vodafone Turkiye, a telecom firm, on Friday announced a collaboration to boost customer experience in the e-commerce and telecom.The collaboration integrates the new 'Hepsiburada for Vodafone Users' platform into the Vodafone Yanimda app, which has over 16 million users.Hepsiburada will manage the end-to-end e-commerce operations on this new platform, providing easy access to Hepsiburada's 280 million SKUs across over 30 product categories.This initiative is expected to provide both companies with the opportunity to expand their customer base.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX