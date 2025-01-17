PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Friday announced that it has closed the acquisition of Siete Foods, a growing brand known for its better-for-you, Mexican American inspired food products, for $1.2 billion.The acquisition indicates PepsiCo's intent to expand its portfolio of products with convenient, nutritious, and enjoyable simple products.PEP is currently trading at $147.96 up 0.97 percent or $1.42 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX