Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - January 17th, 2025 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced a change in its leadership structure. As part of the ongoing transformation to create a more streamlined organization, Morten Solbakken, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), will assume the additional responsibility of sales and marketing for the Group's Digital TV division. This change is effective immediately.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT.
The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world.
