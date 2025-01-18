BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) reported that its net loss for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 widened to $8.1 million from last year's $7.3 million, reflecting increase in impairment of long-term equity investment. Loss per share was $2.80, compared to a loss of $5.91 for the fiscal year 2023.Annual net revenues from continuing operations was $21.1 million, an increase of 32.7% from $15.9 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the increased sales of battery packs and partially offset by the decreased sales of e-bicycles and the decreased sales of electronic control system and intelligent robots.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX