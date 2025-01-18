WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker (SYK) announced that it commenced, through a wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle 1 Merger Sub Inc., a cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) for $80.00 per share in cash. The offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement, dated as of January 6, 2025, among Stryker, Eagle 1 Merger Sub Inc and Inari.The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on February 18, 2025, unless extended in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX