BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the European Commission has approved Jemperli in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer who are candidates for systemic therapy. This approval broadens the previous indication for Jemperli plus chemotherapy in the European Union to include patients with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable tumours.The company noted that the label for Jemperli plus chemotherapy in the US was expanded to all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in August 2024.