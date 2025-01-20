Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475
20.01.2025 08:36 Uhr
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply fifteen additional metros equipped with the new Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system to the Lille metropolitan area, in France

Finanznachrichten News

Alstom to supply fifteen additional metros equipped with the new Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system to the Lille metropolitan area, in France

  • The new metros will run on line 1 of the Métropole Européenne de Lille transport network and will be equipped with Urbalis Fluence technology, which is based on direct train-to-train communication and embeds the system's intelligence on board.
  • This order, worth around 210 million euros, brings the total number of new-generation metros ordered to 42.
  • The 52-metre metros will offer greater comfort, improved accessibility and better passenger information.

20 January 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply the Métropole Européenne de Lille (MEL) with fifteen additional 52-metre long new-generation automated metro trainsets, at a cost of around 210 million euro1. These new trains will complete the first batch of 27 trains already ordered by the MEL (equipped with the state-of-the-art Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system).

The metro trainsets in this new order will replace the old VAL-208 trainsets from 2028 onwards. This order is part of a general policy to modernise the Lille metro network, with the aim of introducing new rolling stock and modifying the automated train control system, to improve transport services on lines 1 and 2.

"Alstom is delighted with this new order from the Métropole Européenne de Lille for this new-generation equipment. These new, modern and comfortable metros represent a considerable asset for improving the network and the passenger experience," said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

More comfortable, more accessible and more environmentally friendly metros
Based on Alstom's rubber-tyred metro solutions, the new 52-metre metros will offer greater comfort, improved accessibility and better passenger information. Each train will be able to accommodate up to 545 passengers and ease passenger flow thanks to its "boa" configuration (wide gangways and open circulation without separations between the four cars) which allows passengers to move from one end of the train to the other. The addition of those 15 new metros will give line 1 a fleet exclusively made up of new-generation trains.
On board these metros, passenger information will be enhanced by multimedia displays and screens located throughout the train. There will be areas dedicated to people with reduced mobility, and an integrated video protection system will contribute to passenger safety on board the trains and on the platforms.

The Lille metro's new environmentally friendly metros are fitted with high-performance traction equipment for improved energy efficiency.

Intervals that can be reduced to 66 seconds during rush hour
The trains will be equipped with the new-generation Urbalis Fluence autopilot system, the first worldwide application of which is for the Métropole Européenne de Lille. An ultra-innovative solution, which embeds the system's intelligence into the trains, making them more autonomous and improving the system's overall performance.
The Lille metro network will remain the most frequent metro in the world, with a train running every 66 seconds during rush hour.

A metro made in France

The new trains will be designed and assembled in France.

Six of Alstom's sixteen sites in France are taking part in the project:

  • Valenciennes-Petite Forêt, in charge of studies, design, train assembly, tests/validations and homologation,
  • Le Creusot, for the bogies,
  • Ornans, for the motors,
  • Tarbes, for the powertrain equipment,
  • Saint-Ouen, for automated systems and the development of Urbalis Fluence, and
  • Villeurbanne, for on-board computing and passenger information.

The automated metros for Lille are part of Alstom's market-leading Metropolis metro solutions, designed to keep cities breathing for over 60 years. More than 80 customers worldwide operate metros made by Alstom.

ALSTOM,Urbalis Fluence and Metropolis are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 This contract was booked during the third quarter of Alstom's 2024/25 fiscal year.

About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
Its 12,000 or so employees in France have the know-how to serve French and international customers. Around 30,000 jobs are generated in France by its 4,500 French suppliers.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
ContactsPress:
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com

Pauline RICHARD - Tel + 33 (0) 6 23 05 51 88
pauline.richard@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations:
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com




Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

