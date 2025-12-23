

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom S.A. (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) Tuesday said that it has secured a 20 million pounds or 22.9 million euros contract from Eversholt Rail to overhaul nearly 400 bogies for Southeastern's Class 465 Networker fleet in the United Kingdom. The two-year programme includes up to 398 power bogies across 97 four-car trains and will be carried out at the Crewe Works facility, the company added.



The French rail transport systems manufacturer said that the overhaul will be mileage-based and include wheel and traction motor replacement, gearbox overhaul, axle inspection, electrical testing of traction packages, replacement of selected bogie components, and full paint removal and reapplication.



The Class 465 fleet is based at Southeastern's Slade Green depot in south-east London, with the bogies set to be transported weekly to Crewe once the project begins in 2026, Alstom said in an official statement.



According to Alstom, this latest contract will support around 50 skilled jobs at its Cheshire site. Additionally, the company also confirmed that that bogies for High Speed Two or HS2 rolling stock will be manufactured at the Crewe Works facility.



On the Paris Exchange, ALO.PA is down 0.32 percent on Tuesday's trading at 24.78 euros.



