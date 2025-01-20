Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255
Frankfurt
20.01.25
09:21 Uhr
0,154 Euro
-0,001
-0,65 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2025 08:48 Uhr
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production report for November and December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 20 January 2025

December 2024November 2024
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (1)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 594418698517
Argentina1,9082441,196204
Total operated2,5026621,894721
Total equity1,217377972420


(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)
[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity] : Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Interoil Production Update for November and December: Adjustments and Operational Highlights

During November Interoil's daily production volumes decreased from the figures corresponding to the previous month, mainly due to infrastructure damage caused by strong winds. However, Interoil's daily average total operated production in December reached an equivalent production of 2,502 boepd, expressing a significant improvement of 608 boepd from the previous month. This substantial increment is mainly explained from our Argentina's operations (+712 boepd) whereas Colombia operations decreased (-104 boepd).

Argentina Operations

In Argentina, production recovered fully from winter disruptions and grew materially from spring onwards. This notwithstanding, in November, production was affected by the impact of strong winds with gusts up to 130 km/h that caused significant disruptions, including damage to power lines that temporarily disabled electric artificial lifting systems. These issues were resolved in December, enabling a 20% increase in oil production and a 60% surge in gas production compared to November, marking the highest monthly gas production in Argentina for 2024 and the second highest total monthly production in 2024.

Colombia Operations

In Colombia, operated production monthly average figures during December accounted for 594 boepd where the Vikingo-1 well out-streamed an average daily production of 165 bopd following well repair and replacement of the well subsurface production pump. The workover rig mobilization to the Puli C Fields was delayed due to transit restrictions during year end festivities. At present, the workover rig is expected to arrive at Puli C facilities in the next few days. The Puli C well intervention aimed at recovering production, by replacing downhole production equipment, is expected to last two months.

Additional information

Detailed production performance data including graphs and tables, is available in the attached document. These visuals illustrate both operated and equity production of oil and gas by country.

  • Operated Production refers to the total output from fields operated by Interoil.
  • Equity Production represents Interoil's share of production, net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


