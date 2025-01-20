Arion Bank hf.: Preliminary results for Q4 2024 - Net earnings of ISK 8.3 billion which is above analyst consensus

The preliminary financial results for Q4 2024 show net earnings of approximately ISK 8.3 billion which results in return on equity of 13.2% for the full year 2024. Net earnings are approximately 28% above analyst consensus.

The main reasons are higher net financial income for the Group and positive effects from impairments, which deviate from analyst estimates for the quarter.

Core income, the sum of net interest income, net commission income and net insurance income, is broadly in line with analyst estimates.

The Q4 and full-year 2024 financial accounts are still being finalized. The aforementioned amounts are therefore subject to change. The financial accounts for Q4 and full year 2024 will be published on 12 February 2025.

