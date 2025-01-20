Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567
Frankfurt
20.01.25
09:59 Uhr
1,085 Euro
-0,015
-1,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2025 10:33 Uhr
106 Leser
Arion Bank hf.: Preliminary results for Q4 2024 - Net earnings of ISK 8.3 billion which is above analyst consensus

Finanznachrichten News

The preliminary financial results for Q4 2024 show net earnings of approximately ISK 8.3 billion which results in return on equity of 13.2% for the full year 2024. Net earnings are approximately 28% above analyst consensus.

The main reasons are higher net financial income for the Group and positive effects from impairments, which deviate from analyst estimates for the quarter.

Core income, the sum of net interest income, net commission income and net insurance income, is broadly in line with analyst estimates.

The Q4 and full-year 2024 financial accounts are still being finalized. The aforementioned amounts are therefore subject to change. The financial accounts for Q4 and full year 2024 will be published on 12 February 2025.

Analyst consensus can be found here

For further information please contact:

Theodór Friðbertsson, Investor Relations at Arion Bank, ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 6760 or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, Head of Corporate Communications, haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108.

This information is information that Arion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-20 09:33 GMT.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
