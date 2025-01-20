Formpipe Software AB: Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Update

The changes implemented during the year to strengthen Formpipe's market position have made operational progress in both company's business areas. However, the financial impact of these changes is expected to take longer than previously anticipated. The quarter was also burdened by a one-time cost for the cyber incident that occurred in the Danish operations during the autumn. Together with costs for ongoing change projects related to the repackaging of the Lasernet offering and the establishment of ONEPublic, which will be completed by the summer, the quarter's results are negatively affected.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Update

Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to grow slightly compared to the same period last year and amount to SEK 138 million (SEK 136 million for the same period last year). EBIT excluding one-time costs is expected to decrease to SEK 7 million (SEK 17 million). One-time costs for the quarter amount to SEK 4.7 million and are related to the cyber incident. Thus, full-year 2024 revenue is expected to amount to SEK 526 million (SEK 525 million) and EBIT to SEK 24 million (SEK 49 million)

Action Plan and Financial Goals

To ensure profitability development in line with achieving the goal of 20% EBIT for ongoing operations in 2025, Formpipe has decided on measures in the cost structure, primarily focused on the Lasernet business area. Additionally, costs for ongoing change projects will decrease during the spring of 2025, which means that Formpipe maintains its financial goals for 2025, including strengthening the operating margin (EBIT), with the ambition to reach 20 percent in the latter part of 2025.

Magnus Svenningson, CEO Formpipe Software AB, +46 73 963 97 00

Sophie Reinius, CFO Formpipe Software AB, +46 73 408 28 77

