Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 189955 | ISIN: CA67088Q1063 | Ticker-Symbol: DFK
Frankfurt
20.01.25
08:05 Uhr
0,214 Euro
-0,048
-18,32 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday January 23, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTC Pink:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its fourth quarter 2024 which ended October 31st before market opens on Thursday January 23, 2025.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday January 23, 2025) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAP and IronCAP X.
Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=rberpQ7lrxbZtxITlhRQNTyFxY7a3e.1
Passcode: ironcap25

Dial-in:
Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588
Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128
Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612
Passcode: 046927852

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and https://www.01com.com/.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.