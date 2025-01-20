BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Canada said Health Canada has provided market authorization for FRUZAQLA, indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with or are not considered candidates for available standard therapies, including fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF agent, an anti-EGFR agent, and either trifluridine-tipiracil or regorafenib.The company said the authorization is based on data from two large Phase 3 trials: the multi-regional FRESCO-2 trial, along with the FRESCO trial conducted in China.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX