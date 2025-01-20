LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK), a German specialty chemicals company, said that it expects to report EBITDA pre exceptionals of about 159 million euros for the fourth quarter 2024. This significantly exceeds market expectation of currently 130 million euros (VARA consensus) by 22 percent.The stronger-than-expected December, particularly due to customers' pre-buying, positively influenced the fourth quarter results. This pull-forward effect mainly occurred in the U.S. for products in the Specialty Additives and Consumer Protection segments, according to the company.EBITDA pre exceptionals for the full year 2024 is expected to be about 614 million euros, approximately 20 percent above prior year's level and at the upper end of the previously guided range of 10%-20% growth.The underlying macroeconomic environment going into 2025 has however not improved.The company noted that it will release its final results for the fourth quarter 2024 and the fiscal year 2024 on March 20, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX