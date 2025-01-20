EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

beaconsmind Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves merger and rebranding to Swissnet Group



20.01.2025 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





beaconsmind Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves merger and rebranding to Swissnet Group Berg, Switzerland - 20 January 2025 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders of beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) unanimously voted for the renaming to Swissnet AG following the merger. beaconsmind Group will henceforth operate under the name Swissnet Group. The merger between beaconsmind AG and Swissnet AG, first announced at the end of November 2024, has now been fully approved by shareholders. The renaming marks the successful culmination of the Group's transformation into a global leader in IT infrastructure, cloud-based communication services, and AI-driven hospitality solutions. Further to the name change, the company's headquarters will move to Berg, Thurgau, Switzerland, the headquarter of Swissnet AG. The rebranding and relocation reflect the expanded focus on comprehensive ICT services and integrated solutions under the Swissnet brand, while also accounting for the new group structure and accelerated growth trajectory. In addition, the General Meeting approved the introduction of a capital range between CHF 848,479.80 and CHF 1,272,719,70. With this capital range, the Swissnet Group gains the flexibility to respond to market developments and realise its planned growth strategy. The capital range allows the company to increase its share capital one or more times within the next five years. The renaming of Swissnet Group underscores the Group's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for businesses globally, with a particular focus on the DACH region and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). By uniting the strengths of Swissnet AG, Lokalee, and its other subsidiaries, the Swissnet Group aims to provide clients with a robust portfolio of IT infrastructure, cloud-based communication, and AI-powered SaaS solutions tailored to modern business needs. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of Swissnet Group: "The name Swissnet Group represents the strength of our collective vision and expertise as we move forward as a unified group. This milestone reflects not only our growth strategy but also our commitment to excellence in delivering ICT solutions and redefining customer experiences worldwide." The new company website is www.swissnet.ag and a new investor presentation can be downloaded in the investor relation section. About Swissnet Group The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the beaconsmind group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag . Contact Company

Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board

jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag

Phone: +41 78 307 45 06 Contact for business and financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

beaconsmind@edicto.de

Phone: +49 69 905 505-53





20.01.2025 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

