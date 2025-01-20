Climeon AB: Stock Consolidation in Climeon AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Climeon AB (publ) (the "Company") held on December 9, 2024, it was resolved, among other things, to consolidate the Company's shares, whereby ten (10) existing shares (A and B shares) will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Board of Directors was authorized to determine the record date for the consolidation, and the Board has now decided that the record date for the share consolidation will be January 28, 2025.

To facilitate the share consolidation and to adjust the limits for share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association, the meeting also resolved to amend these limits and to carry out a minor balancing issue comprising four (4) new B shares. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered these resolutions, and the Board has now decided that the record date for the consolidation will be January 28, 2025.

Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action to participate in the consolidation. Shareholders will automatically receive a new, reduced number of shares in proportion to their holdings as of the record date, January 28, 2025. Shareholders whose holdings on the record date are not evenly divisible by the consolidation ratio of ten (10) will receive shares from certain major shareholders (so-called Guarantors) who have offered to transfer shares free of charge to ensure that holdings are evenly divisible by ten (10).

As a result of the consolidation, the total number of shares in the Company will decrease from 356,220,890 shares to 35,622,089 shares (390,000 A shares and 35,232,089 B shares). At the same time, the nominal value per share will increase from SEK 0.015 to SEK 0.15.

Due to the consolidation, the Company's share will change ISIN code. As of January 27, 2025, the share will be traded under the new ISIN code.

Schedule

The following schedule applies to the consolidation:

Date Action 24 Jan 2025 Last day of trading in the Company's share before the consolidation. 27 Jan 2025 First day of trading in the Company's share after the consolidation. From this date, the share price will reflect the effect of the consolidation, and the Company's share will be traded with the new ISIN code SE0023837182. 28 Jan 2025 Record date for the consolidation. 29 Jan 2025 The new number of shares is expected to be registered in each shareholder's securities account (VP account).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lena Sundquist, CEO, Climeon

+46 708 345 228

Lena.sundquist@climeon.com

About Climeon AB (publ)

Climeon is a Swedish product company operating within the energy technology sector. Climeon's proprietary technology, the Climeon HeatPower system, uses an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) process to convert low-temperature heat into clean, carbon free electricity. Providing access to dependable and cost-effective sustainable power, HeatPower enables industries to increase energy efficiency, decrease fuel consumption, and reduce emissions. As a non-weather-dependent source of green energy, HeatPower has the potential to diversify and safeguard the renewable energy mix and, therefore, accelerate the global transition to a net-zero future. Climeon's B shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is a Certified Adviser. Learn more at climeon.com.

Image Attachments

Climeon Powering A Sustainable Future